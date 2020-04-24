Friday, April 24, 2020 4:27 pm
Wabash Avenue rail crossing to close
The Journal Gazette
The Wabash Avenue railroad crossing at the Norfolk Southern tracks will permanently close beginning Monday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The street will end just north of the tracks in the 1600 block of Wabash, the city's public works department said in a statement.
The property immediately south of the tracks is the former Tokheim property, where the street currently ends, the statement said.
