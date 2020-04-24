Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Mishawaka man believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Joseph G. Gerencser, 65, was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday in Mishawaka, state police said. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, white, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Gerencser is asked to contact Mishawaka police at 574-258-1678 or dial 911.