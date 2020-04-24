The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, April 24, 2020 12:22 pm

    DeKalb reports 14th COVID-19 case

    The Journal Gazette

    A 14th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a DeKalb County resident, the county health department said today.

    The patient is a 50 year old man, the health department said in a statement.

    The department encouraged residents to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines and to wear a face covering in public settings, as well as to follow Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home executive order.

