Friday: 656 more Indiana residents diagnosed with new coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS -- Six hundred fifty-six additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 13,680 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the state health department said in a statement. It said Allen County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 400.

A total of 741 Hoosiers have died to date, up 35 from Thursday's total, the statement said. To date, 75,553 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 72,040 Thursday.

The complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, is included in the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at noon each day. Private laboratory reporting may be delayed, the statement said, and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at the state health department.