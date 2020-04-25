Verbatim: Allen County Department of Health virus updates

The Allen County Department of Health issued the following news release today:

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 10 have tested positive, bringing the total to 426 cases and 36 deaths Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.