Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Convoy Technologies to show gratitude to truckers with taco truck at Auburn rest stop

Convoy Technologies and Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen will be offering free meals for commercial drivers at the rest stop on northbound I-69 in Auburn, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday.

Drivers will be able to choose either 3 tacos, 1 burrito, 1 Mexican bowl, 1 plate of nachos or 1 quesadilla.

The food truck will be stocked to provide up to 350 meals throughout the day. And Convoy Technologies will also be offering drinks and care packages, including hand sanitizer.

Johnnie Mae Farm offering free online class: “Reading Food Labels for Healthy Eating on a Budget”

Johnnie Mae Farm, an urban farm operated by the City of Fort Wayne and Purdue Extension – Allen County Office, is offering a free online nutrition and cooking class on Wednesday, April 29 from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Anyone interested in the free online class should visit https://bit.ly/JMF-RFL or www.JohnnieMaeFarm.org and follow the link to register.

INDOT hosting virtual career fair

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a virtual career fair to fill over 100 open positions on Thursday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Microsoft Teams.

Featured jobs include summer seasonal workers, highway technicians, equipment mechanics and construction engineers. Presenters from the Indiana State Personnel Department and INDOT will share information about each position, in addition to what it is like to work the agency and what INDOT has to offer its employees.

No registration is required, those who wish to participate may download the Microsoft Teams application in advance here. The live event can be accessed online on Thursday here.

A full listing of job opportunities at INDOT can be found at www.indotjobs.com.

Visiting Nurse to host “Grief and Coping in the Era of Covid-19” live webinar

Visiting Nurse's Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center will host a live webinar April 30 at noon: “Grief and Coping in the Era of Covid-19” with Bereavement Coordinator David Wust. This event will encompass coping methods for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and to those anticipating such a loss or are struggling with the disease.

The free hour-long webinar can be accessed at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SxezgJOZTFmf2Sb7zxN2gg.

Stories sought from class of 2020

Are you or do you know a spring high school or college graduate?

The Journal Gazette wants to hear their reactions about missing spring senior traditions, such as prom and graduation.

Send contributions of 250 words or fewer to reporter Ashley Sloboda at asloboda@jg.net by April 29.

Please include your first and last name and school. Responses may be published.

Indiana Tech sets up online help

Indiana Tech has established an online application form for current students to request federal coronavirus relief funding for financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Students can submit their request at www.indianatech.edu/CARES, the university said last week.

Traditional undergraduate and College of Professional Studies on-ground students who were enrolled at the university as of March 13 are eligible. CPS online students and international students are not eligible.

Students can request funds for assistance with financial hardships that include but are not limited to reduction or loss of employment; increased technology expenses; change in housing arrangement expenses; and increased medical expenses.

Contact the Office of Student Financial Services at FinancialAid@indianatech.edu or 260-422-5561, ext. 2334, with questions.

Ivy Tech has free patient care class

Ivy Tech Community College, including the Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, is offering a free Patient Care Attendant course in support of long-term care facilities in Indiana.

Ivy Tech will provide the five-hour classroom portion of the PCA class virtually through Zoom, while the long-term care facilities will be responsible for three hours of skills training and check-offs on-site at the facility.

“Ivy Tech has a long-standing relationship with the long-term care providers in our state,” said Mary Anne Sloan, Ivy Tech Community College vice president of health care.

“Our ability to offer this training at no cost to them is one way to assist in increasing the ability of long-term care facilities to provide safe and efficient care to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Our faculty are committed to providing this important training and are very excited for the opportunity.”

Upon completion, the eight-hour course will allow individuals to assist long-term care residents with basic needs such as feeding assistance, dressing and more.

Individuals must register through a long-term care facility to attend the training.

For more information contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu.

Byron Health Center Huntington's disease support group meeting canceled

Byron Health Center has canceled its May Huntington's Disease Support Group meeting. They hope to hope to continue to host a monthly 'open' support group for those affected with Huntington's Disease in June following the move to their new location 1661 Beacon Street.