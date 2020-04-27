Monday, April 27, 2020 3:46 pm
Indiana 101-Maumee Center becoming all-way stop
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of Indiana 101 and Maumee Center Road is being converted to an all-way stop, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Once the changes are complete, all traffic entering the intersection will be required to stop, the transportation department said in a statement.
The change follows a traffic study conducted at the request of Woodburn and nearby residents, the statement said. It said the work is to be completed by early May.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story