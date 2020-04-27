Monday, April 27, 2020 1:47 pm
Weather service: Increased fire danger this afternoon
The Journal Gazette
There's an increased fire danger this afternoon in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service said low relative humidity of 20% to 30%, combined with gusty southwest winds and low fuel moisture, will lead to an increased fire danger across the area.
It said outdoor burning is not advised, as fires in these conditions can spread very quickly and become uncontrollable.
