Fort Wayne's average gasoline price down 33 cents a gallon in month

Fort Wayne's average gasoline price is $1.335 a gallon, down 33 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.63 a gallon from a year ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group said today.

Today’s national average is $1.77, which is 4 cents a gallon less than last week, 28 cents cheaper than last month and $1.11 less than a year ago.

“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Molly Hart, a spokeswoman for the organization. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap since January 2009.”

Some states could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as business are given the green light to re-open, AAA said. However, it said, this will not have a large effect for the majority of the country’s motorists.