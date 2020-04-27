Monday, April 27, 2020 12:26 pm
DeKalb reports 2 new cases of novel coronavirus
The Journal Gazette
Two DeKalb County women have been diagnosed with cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 17, the county health department said today.
A 30-year-old is recovering at home and a 63-year-old is a patient at a local hospital, the health department said in a statement.
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 17. The cases are:
The health department asked residents to wear a face covering in public settings and continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.
