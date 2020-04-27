DeKalb reports 2 new cases of novel coronavirus

Two DeKalb County women have been diagnosed with cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 17, the county health department said today.

A 30-year-old is recovering at home and a 63-year-old is a patient at a local hospital, the health department said in a statement.

The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 17. The cases are:

The health department asked residents to wear a face covering in public settings and continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.