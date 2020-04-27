Indiana reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Indiana reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases today, nearly half from Cass County, where an outbreak at a meatpacking plant accounted for a significant number of the county's cases.

The state Department of Health said 963 additional Hoosiers had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing to 15,961 the total number of residents known to have been diagnosed. Cass County, which includes Logansport, had 439 of the new cases, the state health department said in a statement.

It said 844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, and another 88 probable deaths have been reported.

Tyson Foods Inc. announced last week that it would temporarily close its Logansport plant after 146 of its workers tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The complete list of cases for each county, listed by county of residence, is available at coronavirus.in.gov and is updated by noon daily.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.