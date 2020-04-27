1 arrested in Friday night quadruple shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the Friday night shooting of four people at a Diplomat Drive address, Fort Wayne police said today.

Bryshawn D. Terry Sr., 28, was charged with four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal recklessness, city police said in a statement.

Police were called to 3200 Diplomat Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they said, they found the four victims, one of whom remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives arrested Terry early Saturday at a local hotel, police said. They said he is being held in the Allen County Jail awaiting arraignment.