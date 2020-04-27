Attorney: Man charged in beating death might not understand case

A Bluffton man charged in the brutal beating of a man outside a Fort Wayne Walmart in March might not be able to understand the case against him, his lawyer argues.

Levi Arnold, 22, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery and resisting police in the March 7 attack in which investigators say he used a baseball bat to beat DeMarcus Walker, 44, in the parking lot of the big-box retailer on Apple Glen Boulevard.

Walker later died, and his family has called the beating a hate crime.

Defense attorney Gregory Ridenour has asked a judge to appoint psychologists or psychiatrists to examine his client to determine "whether the defendant can understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of the defendant's defense," according to a motion filed in Allen Superior Court.

The document does not offer specifics about Arnold's mental state. His next court hearing is May 8.

Walker died April 11, and the county coroner has not yet ruled on the cause of death – a decision that could determine whether prosecutors charge Arnold with murder. Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls said April 13 the manner and cause of death is pending a final autopsy report, which could take weeks to compile.

Walker was walking to his car in the parking lot when Arnold, driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, struck him, according to charging documents. Arnold, who is white, then used the bat to strike Walker, who was black.

Indiana law allows judges to order mental health professionals to examine defendants, who can then be declared competent or incompetent to stand trial. If they are found incompetent, they typically are sent to a state hospital for treatment until they are found competent to stand trial.

