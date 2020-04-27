Food bank wagon to distribute food at Parkview Field parking lot

The Parkview Field Farm Wagon will be distributing food at Parkview Field's Silver Parking Lot today.

The food will be distributed starting at 1 p.m. today and next Monday, April 27. The distribution may be extended a third week.

The food distribution is an effort for the Community Harvest Food Bank to provide food for people in need, the organization said.

The food will be distributed using as little personal contact as possible by placing food boxes in the trunk.

The Parkview Field Farm Wagon is open to anyone in need and no ID is required.

Anyone in need of food assistance can go to www.chfb.org for the Farm Wagon schedule.