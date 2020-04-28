State to open large-scale COVID-19 testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a major testing expansion Tuesday while also urging Hoosiers to look at the full picture – not just rising COVID-19 cases – as he considers whether to loosen the stay-at-home order.

Hoosiers can now get tested without visiting a health care provider as the state health commissioner has issued a standing order for a test if symptomatic. Angola and Huntington sites are being added in the first wave of expansion.

A decision on the lockdown order will come Friday, and the governor said he isn't being coy about announcing it. He simply doesn't know all the final details yet.

Holcomb has indicated some sectors or portions of the economy might be able to move forward in a safe way and guidance is expected Friday. The stay-at-home order expires that night.

Meanwhile, there are some promising numbers for Hoosiers to look at.

The Regenstrief Institute – an Indiana health care research organization – provided data to The Journal Gazette showing the hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 patients dropping steadily in recent weeks.

On April 10, for instance, 1,717 Hoosiers were hospitalized for the novel coronavirus statewide. That number dropped to 1,565 on April 20 and 1,481 on Sunday.

Similarly the use of intensive care beds and ventilators has decreased. There were 916 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients on April 6 and 570 on Sunday. Just over 500 ventilators were in use on April 6 and 279 on Sunday.

Holcomb said his "north star" during the pandemic is focused on whether the health care system is overwhelmed and to date it has not been.

He said cases, tests and deaths might continue to rise but that doesn't mean the state has to sit still.

"We don't know when this is going to taper off but we know it's going to be a while," Holcomb said. "We are going to have to call audibles."

He said the virus could be around for a year so it's not just about cases – it's about keeping the rate flat so health care workers can handle it.

Statewide, 650 new cases were announced Tuesday and 57 new deaths for a total of 16,588 cases and 901 deaths.

In Allen County, two more residents died and 22 more tested positive bringing the total to 514 cases and 41 deaths Tuesday. The DeKalb County Health Department also confirmed two more cases for a total of 18.

All symptomatic residents around the state will be able to get tested under the new program announced Tuesday. So expect those numbers to continue to rise.

OptumServe Health Services will open 20 sites across Indiana in the next seven days to begin large-scale testing of Hoosiers. One of those sites is slated for Steuben County and another for Huntington County.

"These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus," The governor said.

In the next seven days, 20 testing sites will open in Indiana National Guard armories and an additional 30 testing sites will open in the next 14 days for a total of 50 testing sites. Each site will be open for at least eight hours per day, Monday through Friday.

In the first 30 days, 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested. Testing is for any symptomatic Hoosier, close contacts of positive cases, or residents of congregate living settings.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the initial cost is $17.9 million for the first month. Future costs could change depending on capacity and locations.

But she said federal stimulus dollars are expected to cover the cost.

Holcomb said Hoosiers will be asked to show insurance if they have it but you won't be turned away if you don't have it. Results will be available within 48 hours. A text or email will be sent if the person is negative. If a person is positive they will receive a phone call.

This testing is in addition to existing testing done by the state for at-risk populations.

OptumServe will provide the staff to collect specimens, the swabs and solution for the tests and handle the data.

Testing will be by appointment only. Registration will open 48 hours before testing sites open. To sign up for an appointment, Hoosiers will register through the Optum portal that will launch soon and self-report symptoms using an online screening tool.

An estimated 4,400 more Hoosiers will be tested every day in the initial phase. Once all 50 sites are open, as many as 6,600 more Hoosiers can be tested per day.

