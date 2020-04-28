Tuesday, April 28, 2020 3:31 pm
Churubusco company donates masks to first responders
The Journal Gazette
A Churubusco company donated more than 300 N95 masks and 250 procedure masks to first responders in Whitley County this week.
The donation was part of an initiative by C&A Tool Engineering's parent company to support local emergency provider organizations, a statement from the company said.
