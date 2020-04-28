Outback, Warsaw YMCA file layoff notices

A popular restaurant chain and one of northeast Indiana's YMCAs have filed mass layoff notices with the state.

OS Restaurant Services has laid off 1,448 workers at 23 restaurants in Indiana, including 80 employees at the Outback on Coventry Lane.

The company "has significantly reduced the number of working hours for the vast majority of its restaurant employees," the filing with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said.

The local restaurant remains open for takeout and delivery only.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date. Gov. Eric Holcomb's March 25 order to close non-essential businesses has forced numerous companies to suspend operations without giving the required notice.

Since mid-March, 61 companies have filed WARN notices with the state indicating layoffs. Another 14 have filed notices of closings. It's unclear how many of those latter companies expect to reopen after the governor's order expires. It's also unclear how many small northeast Indiana businesses, including restaurants and retailers, have closed their doors without notifying officials.

Bloomin' Brands restaurants also include Bonefish, Carrabba's and Fleming's. Affected locations in the state also include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Mishawaka and Muncie.

Also, the Kosciusko Community YMCA has laid off about 300 workers in Warsaw -- but that number includes "only 15 full-time employees."

"Under normal circumstances, all of our employees (full time and part time) work about 2,000 hours per week," the nonprofit's filing stated. "We hope to reopen as soon as possible."

Nationwide, employers announced 521,035 job cuts due to COVID-19 between the second week of March and April 23, according to tracking by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm.

sslater@jg.net