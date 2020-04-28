Embassy announces event scheduling changes

The Embassy Theatre announced changes to its 2019-20 Broadway at the Embassy shows today:

"Beautiful-The Carole King Musical" has been rescheduled to Monday, May 10, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

The "Waitress" shows have been rescheduled to Jan. 11 and 12, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

The "Cats" shows previously scheduled on May 5 and 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. have been canceled.

Ticketholders will have 30 days to request a refund from the original point of purchase, the Embassy said. "Cats" tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.