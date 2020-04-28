Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:55 pm
Embassy announces event scheduling changes
The Journal Gazette
The Embassy Theatre announced changes to its 2019-20 Broadway at the Embassy shows today:
- "Beautiful-The Carole King Musical" has been rescheduled to Monday, May 10, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- The "Waitress" shows have been rescheduled to Jan. 11 and 12, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- The "Cats" shows previously scheduled on May 5 and 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. have been canceled.
Ticketholders will have 30 days to request a refund from the original point of purchase, the Embassy said. "Cats" tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story