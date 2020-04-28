Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:43 pm
Demand for Healthy Habit packets causes cancellation
The Journal Gazette
The demand for the Boys and Girls Clubs' Healthy Habits packets has caused the organization to cancel Thursday afternoon’s scheduled distribution.
The program will continue Thursday morning and also next Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., while supplies last, the Boys and Girls Clubs said in a statement.
Supplies are distributed at the clubs' main entrance, 2609 Fairfield Ave.
