Indiana COVID-19 deaths top 900

Fifty-seven more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, as the state's total reached 901 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

Another 91 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement. A probable death is when a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays and other clinical symptoms, but no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occur during multiple days.

An additional 650 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, to 16,588, the statement said. Allen County reported 19 new cases.

To date, 87,181 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 84,476 Monday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.