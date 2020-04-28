Tuesday, April 28, 2020 12:13 pm
Storms possible this afternoon, tonight
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.
Gusty winds and locally heavy rain is possible, especially west of Indiana 13, the weather service said in a statement. It said severe storms were not expected.
There is a chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, but severe storms are not expected, the weather service said.
