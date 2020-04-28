Allen County COVID-19 deaths reach 41

Two more Allen County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 41, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Twenty-two more residents have tested positive for the illness, bringing the total to 514 cases, the health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the statement said. It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the local health department said.