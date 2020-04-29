Electric Works gets another extension

In a 3-2 vote today, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved another extension for RTM Ventures for key deadlines associated with the Electric Works Development south of downtown.

The developers will now have until June 30 to meet the funding obligations necessary to close on the public-private partnership. Once the conditions are met, the developers will have until Sept. 30 to close the deal.

It is the project's 5th deadline extension.

The two Redevelopment Commission members to vote against the extension were City Councilman Jason Arp and Nathan Hartman. The pair, along with City Councilman Paul Ensley, urged against an extension in a letter to Mayor Tom Henry last week.

Sixty-day extensions for two mixed-use riverfront projects – the Lofts at Headwaters Park and Riverfront at Promenade Park – were approved today as well. Those projects are being developed by Indianapolis firm Barrett & Stokely.

dgong@jg.net