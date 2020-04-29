605 Hoosiers newly diagnosed with COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health issued this news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 605 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 17,182 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

A total of 964 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 63 over the previous day. Another 101 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 91,550 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 87,181 on Tuesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 218. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (26), Cass (27), Dearborn (13), Elkhart (14), Hamilton (19), Hendricks (13), Johnson (13), LaPorte (10), Lake (71), Noble (10), St. Joseph (18) and Wabash (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH