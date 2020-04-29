Mayor Henry to hold weekly COVID-19 update

Mayor Tom Henry and the Allen County Board of Commissioners will be holding their weekly COVID-19 update at noon today.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan and experts from Parkview Health, Lutheran Health Network, and IU Health-Fort Wayne will be updating the public on the medical side of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news conference is available live on the City of Fort Wayne’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CityofFortWayne/ and on City TV