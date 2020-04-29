Allen: 19 new cases, seven new deaths from novel coronavirus

Another seven Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 19 additional residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 533 cases and 48 deaths, the county Department of Health said Wednesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on the county's cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the local health department said.