Fort Wayne man charged with murder in January slaying

A Fort Wayne man is charged with murder in the January slaying of Marlon Kimbrough, whose body was found in January near railroad tracks on the city's southeast side.

Sedrick A. Williams, 28, is charged with murder and using a gun to commit the crime. A warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest.

Kimbrough, 40, was shot to death, and the killing was the county's first homicide of 2020. Kimbrough was convicted as a teenager of murder in Indianapolis in 1998, court records show.

Fort Wayne police found blood in Williams' car Jan. 15, according to a probable cause affidavit made public today, and he was arrested a day later on a parole violation. A witness told police Williams shot Kimbrough, the document says.

mleblanc@jg.net