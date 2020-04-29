Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:34 am
COVID-19 testing site to open Thursday
The Journal Gazette
A free drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be opening up Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road.
The testing site is part of a partnership between Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health, a statement said today.
The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who wants to be tested should register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Applicants will be using a virtual screening tool and eligibility is guided by CDC, state and local government recommendations.
Dates and times for testing next week will be released later.
