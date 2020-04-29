Verbatim: Kroger Health Offers Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing in Fort Wayne

The following was released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020:

(Fort Wayne, IN.) – Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health will partner to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing beginning this week. The first testing site will be in the parking lot at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne.

This site will be open on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1 from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. Dates and times for the following week will be forthcoming.

Community members can register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Eligibility is guided by CDC, state and local government recommendations.

Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. Each patient should have a photo ID at the testing site and should leave car windows rolled up until a healthcare practitioner approaches the car and advises the patient when to roll down the window.

The drive-through testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving available personal protective equipment.

Kroger Health professionals expect to test as many as 330 people per day. Results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

“This work, like all the work we do, is guided by our values and Our Promise to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “As we continue to create partnerships that offer easy-to-access testing, we are proud of our commitment to serving our customers and our communities. Kroger and The Little Clinic will donate all professional services at the drive-through testing facilities, including orders and observing the COVID-19 test.”

“We are excited to partner with Kroger to bring local testing opportunities to Allen County,” said Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator for the Allen County Health Department. “This will help expand existing capabilities provided by local medical facilities in an accessible way for the general public. We are just so appreciative that they are bringing this free testing resource to the community and look forward to working with them.”

The service is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.