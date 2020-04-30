Matthew 25 closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic has temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic at 413 E. Jefferson Blvd. will reopen May 11 with reduced hours from 8:15 a.m. to noon. Even though the building will be closed, staff will continue to serve patients from home, the clinic said on its website. Patients can reach the phone nurse at 260-426-3250, Ext. 237.

Matthew 25 provides medical, dental, and vision care to people who are uninsured and live at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. In the last fiscal year, the clinic served more than 30,500 patient visits by a staff of 32 employees and over 550 volunteers.

The clinic said the person who tested positive is self-quarantining at home, and news of the diagnosis was shared with all staff members.

"On the advice of Allen County Health Department, any staff member who interacted directly with the individual without wearing PPE must also isolate themselves for 14 days and closely monitor for any symptoms," the clinic said on its website. "Based on the number of staff who must self-quarantine, we cannot safely and effectively run the clinic at this time."

Matthew 25's medical leadership team believes chances of exposure are minimal for all patients who came to the clinic for an appointment or for medication pick up. The individual with the positive test wore an N95 mask, gloves and gown at all times while working with the public. Those measures, along with staff continuously and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the clinic as recommended by CDC, ensures that guests in the building were protected, the clinic said.

It said people experiencing symptoms linked with COVID-19 such as a fever over 100 degrees, persistent cough and shortness of breath should contact their healthcare providers for further instruction or contact one of the following:

- Parkview Health COVID-19 question line: 877-826-0011 or visit Parkview.com/patients-visitors/covid-19

- Lutheran Health Network 24-Hour Info Line: 260-435-5050 or visit lutheranhealth.net/coronavirus

For those experiencing a medical emergency or difficulty breathing, seek care at the closest emergency department or call 911, the clinic said.

Parkview is assisting in filling critical medications for Matthew 25 patients. If you are a current patient with a prescription refill request, call 260-469-0232. Leave your name, date of birth, and medication name. The medication room will coordinate with you on how to obtain your medications. For all dental concerns, dial 260-426-3250, Ext. 258.

