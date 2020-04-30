Adams County judge reprimanded

The Indiana Supreme Court has reprimanded an Adams County judge for judicial misconduct.

Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in a legal dispute involving the county and Drug Court Coordinator Kelly Sickafoose. Among the charges were that Miller attempted to influence another judge and abused his authority when he gave the appearance to the Adams County attorney that he would pursue civil or criminal contempt charges against the county auditor and other officials unless they accepted an offer to pay Sickafoose a settlement.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush filed a three-page order Thursday finding Miller violated four provisions of the judicial conduct code. Citing an earlier case, she wrote that a public reprimand "is a significant blemish on a sitting judge's reputation, adversely affecting the public's evaluation of the judge's performance in office."

Discipline charges were filed in March, and Miller cooperated with the investigation, according to the order. He is remorseful and "has taken steps to modify his conduct," Rush wrote.

Miller is unopposed in the June 2 Republican primary.

Rush's order came after submission of "a Conditional Agreement for Discipline" between parties involved, and the court could have dismissed the charges, accepted the agreement, appointed judges for a hearing or imposed a fine. Other possible sanctions included a reprimand, suspension or a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.

"We accept the parties' agreement," Rush wrote.

