Indiana Walmart associates see bonus in paycheck

Walmart associates in Indiana received a bonus in their paychecks Thursday, adding up to $5.26 million statewide, the retail giant said.

In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company said it has committed almost $550 million in bonus payouts to employees "serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times."

Walmart also said it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide during the global coronavirus pandemic. Grocery stores, even with limited hours, were challenged to keep up with stocking and sanitizing.

"Not only has the company helped provide work for almost a quarter million people impacted by COVID-19, they did so in less than six weeks," the news release said.