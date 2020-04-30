Allen County COVID-19 deaths near 50

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health reported today.

Twenty-five more residents have tested positive for the illness, bringing the total to 558 cases and 49 deaths, the health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the statement said. It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the local health department said.