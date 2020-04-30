State: More than 1,000 Hoosiers confirmed dead from COVID-19

Forty-three more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, putting the state’s total number of deaths at 1,007, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

Another 107 probable deaths have been reported, the health department said in a statement. A probable death is when a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays and other clinical symptoms but no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported by the state based on when the data is received and occur during multiple days.

An additional 669 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, to 17,835. Allen County reported 33 new cases, to 560.

To date, 94,998 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 91,550 Wednesday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/