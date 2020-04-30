Nighttime closures for section of I-69

A section of Interstate 69 will have nighttime lane closures next week while crews install traffic sensors.

The closure will be between the Lima Road and Goshen Road interchanges, near mile marker 310, and will be in both directions, a statement from the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The sensors will be installed between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. through May 7. Motorists should be prepared for slowed or stopped traffic in the area.