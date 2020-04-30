City golf courses set to reopen

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is set to reopen all three of its golf courses to the public at 10 a.m. May 4 -- with some modifications.

During the first week, golf will be ‘walking only.' Driving ranges and practice areas will be open with appropriate social distancing practices in place, a statement from the parks and recreation department said. Beginning the week of May 11, golf cart rentals will be available and summer golf leagues will begin.

To schedule tee times, golfers should call the golf course ahead of time to make a reservation. The parks and recreation department recommends that golfers adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines when golfing.