Officials hope local testing to continue

Drive-through COVID-19 testing that began this morning could continue through May, officials said.

A pop-up testing site run by grocer Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health opened today at Bishop Dwenger High School. Testing will continue tomorrow and next week, but organizers said they're hopeful the site will be open longer.

"This will help expand existing capabilities provided by local medial facilities in an accessible way for the general public," said Mindy Waldron, health department administrator. "We are just so appreciative that they are bringing this free resource to the community and look forward to working with them."

The site is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources.

Those seeking tests must register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting, and organizers said about 330 people were set to receive tests today. A Kroger official said there now are about 650 tests on-site, and they're going fast.

Tests are self-administered under the watch of medical professionals and are given under guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Test results will be provided to patients within 72 hours.

mleblanc@jg.net