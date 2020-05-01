Verbatim: Road map to reopening topic of PBS coronavirus forum tonight

PBS Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

May 1, 2020 -- Fort Wayne presents its seventh “CORONAVIRUS: A Live Community Forum with timely and relevant information on the virus tonight at 7:00pm.

The conversation and call-ins continue with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan providing an update on the Coronavirus situation in our region. Other local medical guests will discuss COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, as well as the mental health aspects of the pandemic. The May 1 forum’s will feature information from Parkview Health and Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. regarding reopening protocols and procedures for area businesses and organizations.

The show once again features a live phone bank comprised of health care professionals to assist with viewer questions during the program.

Scheduled guests include:

Deb McMahan, MD Allen County Health Commissioner;

Erika Pitcher, Director of Community Health and Case Management Services, Allen County Department of Health;

John Urbahns, CEO, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.;

Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Chief Safety & Quality Officer, Parkview Health;

Dena Jacquay, Chief Community & HR Officer, Parkview Health;

Dr. Jay Fawver, psychiatrist, host of Matters of the Mind on PBS Fort Wayne

PBS Fort Wayne’s six previous weekly coronavirus forums are available online at http://pbsfortwayne.org/coronavirus-info4you/. This web page includes links to other PBS Fort Wayne local programs and resources regarding the coronavirus. They can also be seen through the PBS national video streaming service at https://www.pbs.org/show/coronavirus-live-community-forum/

As an additional community service, Indiana’s eight public television stations, including PBS Fort Wayne, are partnering with the Indiana Department of Education (DOE) to offer at-home learning experiences for students in grades K-12 that align with Indiana curriculum standards: http://pbsfortwayne.org/athomelearning/.