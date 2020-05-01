Some Allen County employees to return to offices

Some Allen County government employees will be asked to return to their offices starting Monday.

Fewer than 300 employees -- those who can't work from home or aren't otherwise covered by federal leave guidelines -- will be recalled on Monday, Commissioner Nelson Peters said today.

"Part of the reason for that is in anticipation of the buildings opening," Peters said. "We don't know when that's going to be yet, but we want to make sure (employees) have a level of comfort with their work spaces and that everything is being done to ensure their safety and the safety of the public."

Allen County employs about 1,800 people on a full- or part-time basis. Peters added about 1,500 of those employees have been working throughout the statewide stay-at-home order.