Allen County reports 50th novel coronavirus death

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and another 22 county residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 579 cases and 50 deaths, the county Department of Health said Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19,the department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the local health department said.