Friday, May 01, 2020 9:37 am
Water main break in New Haven
The Journal Gazette
New Haven officials were reporting a water main break affecting the Meadowbrook Shopping Center this morning.
Officials said water contractor work in the Lincoln Highway area was not authorized by the city. The municipality and the Allen County Board of Health are working to ensure water quality.
No restoration time was given.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story