    Friday, May 01, 2020 9:37 am

    Water main break in New Haven

    The Journal Gazette

    New Haven officials were reporting a water main break affecting the Meadowbrook Shopping Center this morning.

    Officials said water contractor work in the Lincoln Highway area was not authorized by the city. The municipality and the Allen County Board of Health are working to ensure water quality.

    No restoration time was given.

