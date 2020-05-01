The Journal Gazette
 
    Fire heavily damages home

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that badly damaged a two-story home early today.

    One adult and two children escaped from the house, 518 E. Rudisill Blvd., before firefighters arrived about 5:30 a.m., officials said.

    Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

    They battled flames in several walls of the house before getting the fire under control in about 30 minutes, officials said.

    There were no injuries. 

     

     

     

     

