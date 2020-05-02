Coronavirus count near 600 in county

Another four Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and another 15 county residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 594 cases and 54 deaths, the county Department of Health said Saturday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the health department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.