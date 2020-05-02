The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, May 02, 2020 9:11 am

    Child neck pillow recall

    Ximi Vogue is recalling about 160 children neck pillows because paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead.

    No injuries or incidents have been reported.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled children's neck pillows away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.

    Call the company toll-free at 855-946-4002 or by email at admin@ximivogueusa.com for more information.

    This recall involves four models of children's neck pillows in pink, blue, gray, and green plush fabric. The bar code and Ximi Vogue are printed on a tag sewn into the side of the pillow. The pillow covers have zippers on the back.

    Ximi Vogue children's pink elephant neck pillow with silver crown

    Bar Code 6939837694431

    Ximi Vogue children's blue chick neck pillow with gold crown

    Bar Code  6939837694493

    Ximi Vogue children's gray elephant neck pillow with silver crown

    Bar Code 693983769445

    Ximi Vogue children's green dinosaur neck pillow   

    Bar Code 6939837694417 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story