Saturday, May 02, 2020 9:11 am
Child neck pillow recall
Ximi Vogue is recalling about 160 children neck pillows because paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead.
No injuries or incidents have been reported.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children's neck pillows away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.
Call the company toll-free at 855-946-4002 or by email at admin@ximivogueusa.com for more information.
This recall involves four models of children's neck pillows in pink, blue, gray, and green plush fabric. The bar code and Ximi Vogue are printed on a tag sewn into the side of the pillow. The pillow covers have zippers on the back.
|
Ximi Vogue children's pink elephant neck pillow with silver crown
Bar Code 6939837694431
|
Ximi Vogue children's blue chick neck pillow with gold crown
Bar Code 6939837694493
|
Ximi Vogue children's gray elephant neck pillow with silver crown
Bar Code 693983769445
|
Ximi Vogue children's green dinosaur neck pillow
Bar Code 6939837694417
