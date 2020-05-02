Child neck pillow recall

Ximi Vogue is recalling about 160 children neck pillows because paint on the zippers and zipper pulls contains levels of lead.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children's neck pillows away from children and contact Ximi Vogue for a full refund.

Call the company toll-free at 855-946-4002 or by email at admin@ximivogueusa.com for more information.