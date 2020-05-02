Flash receiver recall

Bellman & Symfon is recalling about 450 flash receivers for reduced hearing people because the back-up battery can fail.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately contact Bellman & Symfon to receive a free repair. Consumers can continue to use their flash receivers until they receive the free repair, but the company advises in the meantime to unplug and re-plug their units to keep them properly powered.

Customers can call 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday toll-free at 833-235-5626, email at support.bsn@bellman.com or online at www.bellman.com and click on product recall under "Products" for more information.