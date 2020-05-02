The Journal Gazette
 
    Flash receiver recall

    Bellman & Symfon is recalling about 450 flash receivers for reduced hearing people because the back-up battery can fail.

    No injuries or incidents have been reported.

    Consumers should immediately contact Bellman & Symfon to receive a free repair. Consumers can continue to use their flash receivers until they receive the free repair, but the company advises in the meantime to unplug and re-plug their units to keep them properly powered.

    Customers can call 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday toll-free at 833-235-5626, email at support.bsn@bellman.com or online at www.bellman.com and click on product recall under "Products" for more information.

    Affected Serial Numbers

    BE1442141400001

    ~

    BE1442141402040

    BE1442174430001

    ~

    BE1442174433060

    BE1442186360001

    ~

    BE1442186362040

    BE1442188570001

    ~

    BE1442188571020

    BE1442180030001

    ~

    BE1442180032550

    BE1442180840001

    ~

    BE1442180842550

     

    The serial number is printed on the body of the unit under the battery cover. The bar code with the product's serial number is located under the batteries.

