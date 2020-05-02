Saturday, May 02, 2020 8:30 am
Flash receiver recall
Bellman & Symfon is recalling about 450 flash receivers for reduced hearing people because the back-up battery can fail.
No injuries or incidents have been reported.
Consumers should immediately contact Bellman & Symfon to receive a free repair. Consumers can continue to use their flash receivers until they receive the free repair, but the company advises in the meantime to unplug and re-plug their units to keep them properly powered.
Customers can call 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday toll-free at 833-235-5626, email at support.bsn@bellman.com or online at www.bellman.com and click on product recall under "Products" for more information.
|
Affected Serial Numbers
|
BE1442141400001
|
~
|
BE1442141402040
|
BE1442174430001
|
~
|
BE1442174433060
|
BE1442186360001
|
~
|
BE1442186362040
|
BE1442188570001
|
~
|
BE1442188571020
|
BE1442180030001
|
~
|
BE1442180032550
|
BE1442180840001
|
~
|
BE1442180842550
The serial number is printed on the body of the unit under the battery cover. The bar code with the product's serial number is located under the batteries.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story