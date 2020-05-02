Battery pack recall

Modular Robotics is recalling about 2,400 rechargeable battery packs that can short circuit, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

The company has received four reports of the packs smoking and overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Modular Robotics for a free replacement battery pack. Safely dispose of the defective product by following local laws for disposal of the batteries.

Customers can call a toll-free 24-hour hotline at 877-233-6859 or visit the Modular Robotics’ website at www.dexterindustries.com and click on recall for more information.