Improvement for former Komets player

Former Komets player Doug Rigler was still in a Fort Wayne hospital Sunday battling COVID-19, but he was doing better after a rough Saturday. His wife, Lynne, wrote that Rigler had a better night's sleep, a positive ultrasound and was “feeling more and more like himself.”

Rigler, who played for the Komets from 1982 to 1987, was hospitalized late Thursday after his oxygen levels had fallen. He tested positive for the coronavirus April 22.

“We are incredibly thankful for the power of prayer and having so many people in our corner! Please keep them coming!” Lynne wrote on Facebook.

