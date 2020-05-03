Verbatim: Water Boil Advisory Lifted: Meadowbrook Shopping Center

The following was released on Sunday, May 3, 2020:

New Haven, Indiana – The water boil advisory issued on Friday, May 1, 2020 for Meadowbrook Shopping Center has been lifted. The interrupted service and water boil advisory were caused by a contractor’s error which was not authorized by the City of New Haven.

For further questions, please contact Dave Jones at (260) 748-7056.