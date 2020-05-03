The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, May 03, 2020

    Verbatim: Water Boil Advisory Lifted: Meadowbrook Shopping Center

    The following was released on Sunday, May 3, 2020:

    New Haven, Indiana – The water boil advisory issued on Friday, May 1, 2020 for Meadowbrook Shopping Center has been lifted. The interrupted service and water boil advisory were caused by a contractor’s error which was not authorized by the City of New Haven. 

    CONTACT 

    New Haven: We have many government services available online at www.newhaven.in.gov including utility bill payments, permitting and access to City Council and Board of Public Works meetings. 

    If you have any questions or non-emergency issue, please contact the City of New Haven at (260) 748-7000 or by email at info@newhaven.in.gov

    For further questions, please contact Dave Jones at (260) 748-7056.

