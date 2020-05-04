Superior section to close for consolidation sewer work

Beginning Tuesday, Superior Street will close between Clinton and Barr streets through midsummer as crews construct a 48-inch consolidation sewer, Fort Wayne City Utilities has announced.

A consolidation sewer is a near-surface sewer that collects or consolidates the flow from existing sewer pipes, City Utilities said in a statement. Currently, it said, the combined sewage (sanitary and stormwater) in a large area of the central business district, from Baker Street to Superior, discharges 4.88 million gallons per year into the St. Marys River. Combined sewage discharges on the river an average of 71 times per year during wet-weather events.

The Superior Street consolidation sewer, combined with other work improvements that will be completed by 2025, will reduce the overflows on the St. Marys by more than 90%, City Utilities said.