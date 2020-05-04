Victims of late-Sunday crash identified

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the two victims of a crash late Sunday near Vance Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard.

Simone Ashley Dufor, 21, and Juwan Latrell Benson, 20, both of Fort Wayne, died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. They are the fifth and six people to die in traffic accidents in Allen County so far this year.

Fort Wayne police began a pursuit of a vehicle that was observed disregarding traffic control devices, the statement said. Shortly after the pursuit began, it said, the vehicle crashed.

The crash remains under investigation by city police and the coroner's office.